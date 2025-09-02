Greggs wins approval for new discount outlet shop in Leeds

Greggs Outlet stores will sell products at a discount. | AnyaWhy / Adobe Stock

Bakery chain Greggs is set to open a new discount food shop in Leeds after planning permission was granted.

The company will be allowed to convert a vacant shop unit on Chapeltown Road into a Greggs Outlet.

Greggs already runs an Outlet shop, selling day-old products at reduced prices, on Hollin Park Parade in Gipton.

Leeds City Council gave the go-ahead for the conversion of 163-165 Chapeltown Road.

A planning officer’s report said it would not harm the appearance of the site, built in the 1930s and part of Chapeltown Road Conservation Area.

It said: “The council’s conservation officer has reviewed the proposals and has not raised any objections, confirming that the development is acceptable from a heritage perspective.”

Greggs sought permission to install a new shop front, along with new doors, windows, a roller shutter and air conditioning units.

The site, currently vacant, was previously occupied by Polish delicatessen Warsaw Stores and more recently Chapeltown Stores.

The report said: “It is considered that the new shop front will preserve the design and appearance of the host building and will not result in harm to the character or appearance of the conservation area.”

Greggs previously said it planned to open 50 Outlets shops nationwide by the end of this year.

Part of the profits from the shops are donated to the Greggs Community Grant Programme.

The company said on its website: “Our Outlet shops help us to tackle food waste while allowing people in disadvantaged areas to enjoy our food at a huge discount.”