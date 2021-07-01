It will be taking place at the Globe Waterside just off Globe Road, in Holbeck,

The four-day festival is famous worldwide for its electric atmosphere and guaranteed frivolity.

Guests can expect huge steins of Bavarian beer, lots of dancing and traditional eats like bratwurst and currywurst.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oktoberfest will be returning to Leeds this year.

There will also be rousing, foot-stomping entertainment from the in-house Oompah and Brass band.

Originating from Munich way back in 1811, Oktoberfest has become synonymous with traditional German party culture across the globe.

2021 marks the fifth time the event has come to Leeds after the festival was forced to take a hiatus last year due to the pandemic.

Oktoberfest Leeds Marketing Manager, Lance Holden, said: “After a year away from our usual format, we can’t wait to return bigger and better than ever before for 2021!

Oktoberfest will be returning to Leeds this year.

"We'll be taking over a new space in Leeds city centre, which is exciting, bringing the people of Yorkshire a whole load of German beer, bratwurst and Oompah music.

"Hopefully, we can make up for a lost year and have a fantastic four days of Oktoberfest celebrations."

It will run from Thursday October 7 to Sunday, October 10.

Tickets for this spectacular four-day event go on sale on Friday, July 2 at 9am from www.oktoberfestleeds.co.uk

Thursday & Sunday tickets are priced at £8 per person and Friday & Saturday £12 per person.

General Admission (Reserved Table) - this will get you and a group of either 4, 6 or 8 a reserved table and a free stein per person on arrival

Table for 4 - £88 / £22 per person

Table for 6 - £132 / £22 per person

Table for 8 - £176 / £22 per person

Limited VIP tickets are available for those who want to really get stuck into the festivities a free stein, table service and a Bavarian hat to top it all off.

VIP ticket - The best seats in the house in front of the stage. Access to VIP area, reserved table, table service, 1 free stein on entry each, 1 free Bavarian Schnapps shot on entry each, 1 Bavarian hat each

Table for 4 - £140 / £35 per person

Table for 6 - £210 / £35 per person

Table for 8 - £280 / £35 per person