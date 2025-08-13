Universal free bus travel could help thousands more people reach work and friends 🚌

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MPs are urging the Government to introduce free bus travel for all under-22s in England

Young people in Scotland already travel free, while Wales offers heavily discounted fares

The committee says unreliable transport limits education, work, and life opportunities for youth

A national free bus pass could save money, boost independence, and encourage long-term public transport use

The Government is funding buses with £1 billion and extending the £3 fare cap, while reforming local services

Thousands more people across England could soon be hopping on buses for free, if MPs get their way.

The Transport Select Committee has called on the Government to introduce universal free bus travel for everyone under 22, a move supporters say could open doors to education, work, and wider life opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where can under-22s get free bus travel?

Currently, free or heavily discounted bus travel for young people varies dramatically across the UK.

In Scotland, under-22s already enjoy free journeys, while in Wales, 16- to 21-year-olds pay just a third of the normal fare. From next month, that will drop further, with fares costing only £1 per trip.

London also offers free travel for 16- and 17-year-olds, but in much of the rest of England, young passengers face a patchwork of local discounts - or no help at all.

Passengers squeeze onto a red London bus outside Victoria Station London, in August 2022 (Photo: HOLLIE ADAMS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

What would universal free travel mean for under-22s?

The Transport Select Committee warns that this inconsistency is leaving young people at a disadvantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its recent report describes public transport as a “major barrier to employment,” particularly in rural or poorly served areas, where limited bus services restrict access to schools, colleges, universities, and first jobs.

Labour MP Ruth Cadbury, chair of the committee, says the stakes are high: “Denying young people reliable transport denies them their life chances.

“A universal, free bus pass for under-22s would help equalise opportunity and make it easier for the next generation to pursue education, training, and employment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While England already caps most bus fares at £3 until March 2027, Cadbury says a national free pass scheme could do more than just save money, and could reshape young people’s relationship with public transport.

“Embedding long-term bus use at a young age benefits everyone: it reduces traffic congestion, supports the environment, and helps young people gain independence,” she says.

A universal free bus pass could mean no longer having to budget for daily travel to college, work, or internships. It could mean spontaneous trips to visit friends or explore nearby towns without worrying about the cost.

And in the long run, it could help a generation feel at home on public transport, building habits that last a lifetime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What else could change?

The committee also called for reforms to the way local bus services are funded.

Longer-term funding settlements and clearer ambitions for public transport connectivity could ensure that buses don’t just exist in theory but actually serve the people who need them most.

With bus journeys outside London having dropped 22% over the past 15 years, the report stresses that reversing this decline requires bold, national-level action.

The Government is already planning changes through the Bus Services Bill, which aims to give local authorities more control over routes, simplify the process for running services, and protect essential routes from being cut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Department for Transport spokesperson highlighted a record £1 billion in multi-year funding to improve bus reliability and frequency, alongside the extension of the £3 fare cap.

Earlier this year, the Labour government confirmed local councils already have the power to lower the age threshold for free bus passes — if they can afford to.