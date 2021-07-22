Former Topshop on Leeds's Briggate transformed into digital events space

Trinity Centre Stage

Trinity Stage as it is being dubbed features a six metre wide digital screen and will give the region’s artists and performers the chance to showcase videos of their work to a walk-by audience of around 30,000 people per day.

Trinity said it hoped that the eye-catching screen will publicise the work of hundreds of artists, from emerging talent through to established regional organisations during the summer.

The centre is calling for artists, performers or organisations across the city to send videos of their work so it can be broadcast, free of charge, on Trinity Stage.

Trinity Centre Stage on Briggate

David Maddison, Trinity Leeds Centre Director, said: “We are thrilled to launch Trinity Stage and we hope to promote the incredible talents that the city of Leeds has to offer. Showcasing our region’s artists and performers is our way of supporting the arts, which is a sector that’s been hit so hard this last year and a half.

“Be it emerging artists starting out, or established performers and groups, we want Trinity Stage to be a celebration of the arts and a vehicle to help promote their work to a wider audience.”

Among the upcoming attractions includes Aquaplane, a short contemporary dance video featuring Max Revell that was created by Declan Creffield who is a videographer based in Leeds and Lockdown, Dance Up an online children’s dance project created using lockdown video calls by Leeds-based Union of Dance.

