Clarks recently closed its branch at 34-35 Commercial Street, leaving its shop in the White Rose Shopping Centre as its only presence in the city. The YEP understands that the brand hopes to return to the city centre in the future and is currently searching for suitable premises.

Meanwhile, international jewellery company Signet Jewelers has secured permission for a new shop front and signage at the site. Plans approved by Leeds City Council show that the site will become home to one of the company’s Ernest Jones stores.

Ernest Jones already has a shop just up the road at 2 Commercial Street and it is not yet clear whether the new premises will serve as a replacement or an additional site. The company did not respond to a request for comment but shopfitters could be seen working on the renovation earlier this week.