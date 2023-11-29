Forged Spirits: Wakefield-based gin makers launch new bar and distillery with celebrity ribbon cutting-ceremony
A Wakefield-based gin distillery has officially opened its new venue with an ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring local celebrities.
The new distillery, owned by Forged Spirits was opened on November 2nd by Yorkshire locals Katherine Kelly and Tony Pitts, who have achieved fame through a number of acting roles, and features a 300 litre copper still offering an opportunity for gin enthusiasts to take a look behind the scenes at how their favourite drink is crafted.
It will be offering visitors interactive talks, teaching about the distillation process along with information about the company and the different botanicals used to create gin with owner and head distiller Gary Ford.
Additionally, the distillery will host a “gin school” experience, which will give enthusiasts the opportunity to create their own recipe and distil their very own bottle of gin.
Next door, The Distillery is a new bar run by Forged Spirits, serving individual servings of their gins and vodkas alongside craft beers and cocktails created by Gary’s wife Victoria.
Gary celebrated this milestone for his family-run business with a ribbon-cutting ceremony where he thanked everyone who has supported the business, including friends, family and those supporting local businesses like his own.
Attending the opening ceremony was actress Katherine Kelly, who recently appeared in TV series Happy Valley and The Long Shadow, and her partner Tony Pitts, known for his roles in Emmerdale and more.
Katherine spoke of her love for the gin before cutting the ribbon. Tony also praised Forged Spirits’ hard work and determination to make their dream of expanding the business a reality.
The new distillery and bar is located on Tileyard North in Wakefield, in the newly renovated Rutland Mills.