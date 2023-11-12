If you’ve ever walked through The Light in Leeds, you won’t have missed Fleur.

With pink and white wisteria adorning the walls, neon pink signs and more than 20,000 paper butterflies hanging from the ceiling, I reckon it takes the crown for the most ornately-decorated restaurant in Leeds.

Arriving at the restaurant on Tuesday evening, we were led to the big conservatory area which was almost full. We were pushed for time as heading to the First Direct Arena to see JLS on tour, but the staff were super accommodating - even though most of the restaurant had clearly had the same idea.

Despite it being busy, our friendly waiter was super quick to take our order and our food and drinks arrived in good time - we were told the chef was flying about the kitchen to make sure everyone got away to the concert.

Our reviewer visited Fleur Cafe in The Light, Leeds (Photo by National World)

There was a group of girls nearby enjoying a bottomless dinner before the show, and we were envious of their free-flowing cocktails which all looked divine. The restaurant has built up a bit of a cult following for its bottomless deals, which run from day to night, and includes prosecco, lager and five different cocktails.

We just had time for one drink on this occasion and I opted for a salted caramel espresso martini, which was beautifully creamy and sweet, while my friend went for a pink gin and lemonade.

The dinner menu is concise and full of classics, with some twists nodding to consultant Bobby Geetha’s Indian heritage and his experience working across the globe. My friend’s chicken burger had the delightful addition of fried onion and tandoori mango sauce. She said it was one of the best chicken burgers she’d had, super moist and paired with crisp, moorish fries.

I opted for the vegetarian courgette and tomato linguine pasta, a simple dish but well executed. The pasta was perfectly al dente and had soaked up the slow-cooked Romana tomato sauce, the courgette had a nice crunch and it was topped with cheddar cheese and a big sprig of parsley. It was just what I needed for an early dinner before a concert - fresh, light and not too filling.

The courgette and tomato linguine and the grilled grain-fed chicken burger (Photo by National World)

The portions were a good size, though, and I can see why this is such a popular option for bottomless brunch - you get a lot of food and 90 minutes of drinks for your buck, and there’s endless options for a selfie. Our server even offered to take a picture of my friend and I on our way out, and was clearly well-trained - taking a variety of different angles.

A bit like the JLS performance that we went to see that night, Fleur is unapologetic in catering for its target audience (me) with a bombardment of pink decor, cocktails that look like works of art and elegantly-presented food.

But it’s not just style over substance - that food is delicious. And at £25 each for a main dish, cocktail and service charge, it’s not too badly priced, either.

Scores

Value: 7/10

Food: 8/10

Atmosphere: 9/10