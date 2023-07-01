Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Flat Iron Leeds: New restaurant set to open in city centre with 'remarkable' steak at affordable prices

A new steak restaurant is set to open in Leeds city centre this autumn.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 1st Jul 2023, 04:45 BST- 2 min read

Flat Iron Leeds, in Lands Lane, will be the restaurant group’s first site in the north. Seating up to 110 diners, it promises “remarkable steak” at affordable prices.

Founded by Charlie Carroll in 2012 as a pop-up above a pub in east London, Flat Iron now has 12 restaurants across the city. The signature ‘Flat Iron’ steak will lead the Leeds menu - taken from the featherblade, which Charlie found is often over-looked, but known for its flavour and tenderness when butchered with skill and care.

There will be a rotating board of specials including Scottish bavette and Flat Iron sirloin. Served alongside the steak will be Flat Iron’s signature sides, including beef dripping chips, creamed spinach, truffled macaroni and cheese and crispy bone marrow garlic mash, followed by Flat Iron’s homemade soft serve ice cream.

Flat Iron will open its first Leeds restaurant in Lands Lane this autumn

The drinks menu will feature a curated selection of wines, including Flat Iron’s own Malbec, expertly blended by the Flat Iron team using grapes grown in the Limoux area of the Languedoc in southern France, alongside a selection of draft beers and cocktails.

Housed in the former Church Institute building, the interiors will be designed to preserve much of the building’s original Victorian architecture and features. Floor to ceiling windows will flood the room with light, highlighting the warm, natural colours and materials used throughout the restaurant, synonymous with Flat Iron’s signature style.

Flat Iron has created its own herd of cattle in Thirsk, North Yorkshire, which is focused on reviving and perfecting rare and native breeds.

Flat Iron’s Head of Beef, Fred Smith, said: “Our main goal has always been to make great steak accessible and with the opening of Flat Iron in Leeds, we can’t wait to bring the excitement of Flat Iron to West Yorkshire and contribute to the city’s vibrant culinary scene.

The restaurant promises "remarkable steak" at affordable prices

"This is our first restaurant near our Flat Iron herd in Thirsk - we’ve been working with third generation beef farmer Charles Ashbridge since we opened in 2012 and are thrilled to be opening close to our precious herd.”

