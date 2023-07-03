Five Indian restaurants in Leeds have been named among the best in the country.
The businesses have been shortlisted for the Asian Restaurant Awards 2023, which celebrate the cream of the crop for Asian cooking. The winner will be announced at a glitzy ceremony in Hilton Manchester, Deansgate, on July 31 – hosted by newsreader Samantha Simmonds.
Last year’s awards saw triumph for Lala’s in Pudsey, which scooped the Best Asian Restaurant award in the North of England for the second year running. The 2023 nominations were whittled down by a panel of expert judges, including Bangladeshi chef Tony Khan, the co-chairman of the Chinese Catering Association, Thomas Chan, and Welsh executive chef and TV television personality Steve Gomes.
Here are the five Leeds restaurants to have made the shortlist.
2. Aagrah Garforth
A flagship restaurant of the Yorkshire-based chain, Aagrah Garforth serves traditional regional dishes from India and Pakistan - including the popular evening buffet, with three courses for £19.95 per person. Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Bengal Lounge
Also on the shortlist is Bengal Lounge in Wetherby, a traditional curry house which already has a raft of accolades to its name - including The Nation's Curry Awards 2023. The restaurant and takeaway could add another two awards to its belt, after being shortlisted for the English Curry Awards, taking place next month. Photo: Adrian Murray
4. Lala's Restaurant
Lala's Restaurant in Pudsey has been named Best Asian Restaurant in the North of England for two years running, and will be looking to complete its hattrick in the Asian Restaurant Awards 2023. The restaurant is based on Bradford Road and opened in January 2020, shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic, but has managed to become a firm favourite for west Leeds diners. Photo: Google