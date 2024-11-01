Enjoy Bonfire Night without the spend, and make the most of the magic 🌠

Discover budget-friendly ways to enjoy Bonfire Night without missing the magic

Make the most of your local fireworks displays without breaking the bank

Experience the warmth of Bonfire Night through creative, cost-effective alternatives

Avoid ticket and parking fees while still enjoying the best views

Find out how to capture the festive spirit with family and friends, all on a budget

Bonfire Night is one of the most cherished nights on the British calendar, filled with fireworks, crackling bonfires, and delicious seasonal treats.

But with the rising costs of tickets, parking and food, attending an organised Bonfire Night display can quickly become expensive.

Fortunately, there are ways to experience the magic of the night without breaking the bank. Here are some tips on how to enjoy your local Bonfire Night display for cheap – or even free.

Find a nearby vantage point outside the official venue

Many Bonfire Night displays are visible from several locations around the event venue, meaning you can enjoy the show without needing to purchase a ticket.

Fireworks are designed to be spectacular from a distance, so try to locate a nearby hill, park or open area with a clear view of the sky above the official display site.

Check local maps or ask friends who live nearby for recommended viewing spots. Sometimes, simply walking a few streets away from the venue can land you in a great spot to see the fireworks – free of charge.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

Attend community-run events

Some towns and neighbourhoods organise free Bonfire Night displays funded by local councils, community groups or sponsors. These events often feature smaller, family-friendly displays and are usually free to enter or request only a small donation.

Check local community boards, Facebook groups or council websites for announcements about such events.

These smaller displays can also have a more intimate, relaxed vibe and are often less crowded than larger events, making them ideal for families or those who prefer a quieter celebration.

Share a viewing spot with friends or neighbours

If you live in an area with multiple displays nearby, or if you have friends who live close to a major display, consider organising a small get-together to watch from home or a shared outdoor space.

Back gardens, rooftops or nearby open fields can make for excellent spots to catch the show while also enjoying good company.

Bring a few folding chairs, warm blankets and homemade snacks to keep the costs low while still having a festive experience.

Avoid parking fees with a walking route

If you do decide to attend a ticketed event, consider walking or taking public transport to avoid high parking fees.

Many large displays charge a premium for parking close to the venue, but by walking a bit further, you can save money and avoid the traffic that often clogs up main roads after the event.

If walking isn't feasible, check for nearby streets where you can park for free or at a lower cost.

Pack your own food and drinks

Food stalls at Bonfire Night events are convenient but often come with steep prices. Instead, pack a thermos of hot drinks and your favourite snacks before heading out.

Foods like hot chocolate, homemade soup, sandwiches, or even a thermos of mulled wine can be prepared at home for a fraction of the cost.

Not only will this help you save money, but bringing your own food and drinks means you won't have to wait in long queues, and you can avoid the chilly bite of an overpriced burger or coffee.

Look for off-peak firework shows

Some Bonfire Night events extend their festivities beyond 5 November, with displays on adjacent weekends or even the weekdays surrounding Bonfire Night.

Tickets for these off-peak events are often cheaper than those for the main night, and the crowds tend to be smaller, making for a more relaxed experience.

If you don’t mind celebrating a few days early or late, this is a great way to enjoy the festivities on a budget.

Enjoy a free bonfire or fire pit at home

If you’d prefer a quieter celebration, consider hosting a small bonfire or setting up a fire pit in your garden. Watching a fire crackle and glow can be a delightful way to spend Bonfire Night without having to attend a large display.

Invite a few friends, bring out blankets, and toast marshmallows over the fire while sharing stories or playing traditional Bonfire Night games. This cosy gathering can provide all the magic of the night without the hefty price tag.

Ready to make this Bonfire Night unforgettable without breaking the bank? We’d love to hear how you plan to celebrate! Drop your own Bonfire Night tips, favourite local viewing spots, or creative ideas in the comments section.