Vanilla: Fashion store to open at Leeds White Rose Shopping Centre

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 1st May 2025, 12:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Women’s fashion brand Vanilla has been announced as the latest addition to White Rose Shopping Centre.

Offering both its Pink Vanilla and Blue Vanilla collections with a wide range of options for shoppers of all ages, including clothing, footwear, and accessories, the new store will take part of the former ground floor M&S unit, opposite Primark.

The 5,002 sq ft store is currently recruiting for 12 to 15 new retail positions and is due to open later this month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Women’s fashion brand Vanilla has been announced as the latest addition to White Rose Shopping Centre.Women’s fashion brand Vanilla has been announced as the latest addition to White Rose Shopping Centre.
Women’s fashion brand Vanilla has been announced as the latest addition to White Rose Shopping Centre. | Third Party

Ashleigh Kellett, deputy centre director at White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “We know our guests love a variety of high-quality, affordable fashion options here at White Rose, so we’re excited to announce the upcoming opening of Vanilla.

“With its Blue Vanilla and Pink Vanilla labels offering everything from casual wear to occasion outfits, and our visitors are sure to love browsing the options available in Vanilla’s new store.”

Sign up for free news, sport and retro newsletters from your Yorkshire Evening Post

Michelle Burns, head of retail stores at Vanilla, added: “We have been waiting for the right location at White Rose Shopping Centre since we opened our first standalone store in 2021. As the brand continues to grow from strength to strength this is the perfect location for Vanilla, and our first store in Leeds. We are sure White Rose visitors will love our approach to fashion, and trend-led collections.”

Related topics:White Rose Shopping Centre

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice