Every Victoria Leeds job opening including Ralph Lauren and Harvey Nichols

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 15th Jul 2024, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
New job openings have become available at Victoria Leeds this week.

Victoria Leeds is a luxurious shopping centre in Leeds filled with the best clothing brands, restaurants, bars and more, with many employers looking for an influx of new staff as the busy festive period approaches.

Exciting opportunities currently on offer include working at Ralph Lauren and Harvey Nichols.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
New job openings have become available at Victoria Leeds.New job openings have become available at Victoria Leeds.
New job openings have become available at Victoria Leeds. | James Hardisty

Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job.

Job: Ace & Tate - Assistant Store Manager

Contract: Part-time

Description: Responsibilities include supporting the store manager with day to day management in store and training a dedicated team to deliver high level customer service.

Job: Jigsaw - Style Advisor

Contract: Part-time

Description: You will be engaging customers in a warm and personal way that ensures they receive the best in store experience and that their individual style needs are met.

Job: Polo Ralph Lauren - Sales Associate

Contract: 8 Hours

Description: You will communicate consistently with the team to ensure an excellent client service and demonstrate good product knowledge and provide product and client feedback to managers.

Job: Missoma - Welding Specialist

Contract: N/A

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Description: You will welcome customers through maintaining an upbeat, warm, helpful and authentically Missoma environment.

Job: Missoma - Piercings

Contract: N/A

Description: You will ensure customers feel relaxed and comfortable and fully understand the Missoma world of piercing.

Job: Pour Moi - Assistant

Contract: Part-Time

Description: Helping customers find the perfect fitting product for their size and needs, and recommending the best styles that fit and flatter them.

Job: Sweaty Betty - Store Assistant

Contract: 20 Hours per week

Description: Candidates will be interacting with customers and educating them on products, striving to build rapport and lasting relationships with them​​.

Job: NEOM - Store Manager

Contract: 37.5 Hours per week

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Description: You should be able to offer an “exceptional customer experience” that is welcoming, genuine and in line with NEOM’s brand values.

Job: Harvey Nichols - Makeup & Fragrance Expert

Contract: 22.5 Hours over 3 days / Permanent

Description: Candidates will be required to work as part of the team to deliver the tom ford service and help attract and retain customers through a unique brand experience.

Related topics:Victoria LeedsJobs

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice