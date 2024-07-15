Every Victoria Leeds job opening including Ralph Lauren and Harvey Nichols

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New job openings have become available at Victoria Leeds this week.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victoria Leeds is a luxurious shopping centre in Leeds filled with the best clothing brands, restaurants, bars and more, with many employers looking for an influx of new staff as the busy festive period approaches.

Exciting opportunities currently on offer include working at Ralph Lauren and Harvey Nichols.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New job openings have become available at Victoria Leeds. | James Hardisty

Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job.

Contract: Part-time

Description: Responsibilities include supporting the store manager with day to day management in store and training a dedicated team to deliver high level customer service.

Contract: Part-time

Description: You will be engaging customers in a warm and personal way that ensures they receive the best in store experience and that their individual style needs are met.

Contract: 8 Hours

Description: You will communicate consistently with the team to ensure an excellent client service and demonstrate good product knowledge and provide product and client feedback to managers.

Contract: N/A

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Description: You will welcome customers through maintaining an upbeat, warm, helpful and authentically Missoma environment.

Contract: N/A

Description: You will ensure customers feel relaxed and comfortable and fully understand the Missoma world of piercing.

Contract: Part-Time

Description: Helping customers find the perfect fitting product for their size and needs, and recommending the best styles that fit and flatter them.

Contract: 20 Hours per week

Description: Candidates will be interacting with customers and educating them on products, striving to build rapport and lasting relationships with them​​.

Contract: 37.5 Hours per week

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Description: You should be able to offer an “exceptional customer experience” that is welcoming, genuine and in line with NEOM’s brand values.

Contract: 22.5 Hours over 3 days / Permanent

Description: Candidates will be required to work as part of the team to deliver the tom ford service and help attract and retain customers through a unique brand experience.