Every Victoria Leeds job opening including Ralph Lauren and Harvey Nichols
Victoria Leeds is a luxurious shopping centre in Leeds filled with the best clothing brands, restaurants, bars and more, with many employers looking for an influx of new staff as the busy festive period approaches.
Exciting opportunities currently on offer include working at Ralph Lauren and Harvey Nichols.
Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job.
Contract: Part-time
Description: Responsibilities include supporting the store manager with day to day management in store and training a dedicated team to deliver high level customer service.
Contract: Part-time
Description: You will be engaging customers in a warm and personal way that ensures they receive the best in store experience and that their individual style needs are met.
Contract: 8 Hours
Description: You will communicate consistently with the team to ensure an excellent client service and demonstrate good product knowledge and provide product and client feedback to managers.
Contract: N/A
Description: You will welcome customers through maintaining an upbeat, warm, helpful and authentically Missoma environment.
Job: Missoma - Piercings
Contract: N/A
Description: You will ensure customers feel relaxed and comfortable and fully understand the Missoma world of piercing.
Job: Pour Moi - Assistant
Contract: Part-Time
Description: Helping customers find the perfect fitting product for their size and needs, and recommending the best styles that fit and flatter them.
Contract: 20 Hours per week
Description: Candidates will be interacting with customers and educating them on products, striving to build rapport and lasting relationships with them.
Job: NEOM - Store Manager
Contract: 37.5 Hours per week
Description: You should be able to offer an “exceptional customer experience” that is welcoming, genuine and in line with NEOM’s brand values.
Contract: 22.5 Hours over 3 days / Permanent
Description: Candidates will be required to work as part of the team to deliver the tom ford service and help attract and retain customers through a unique brand experience.
