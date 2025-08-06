Every high street name disappearing from Yorkshire in August 2025 - from shops to banks and restaurants

Alex Nelson
By Alex Nelson

Jobs, finance and retail writer

Published 6th Aug 2025, 11:55 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2025, 12:53 BST

From bank branches to beloved restaurants, here’s what’s closing across Yorkshire this month 🏙️

Yorkshire’s high streets are facing another wave of closures this August, with several well-known names disappearing from town and city centres across the region.

From discount giants to long-standing bank branches and suburban restaurants, both national chains and local favourites are shutting up shop.

These latest departures reflect the continued pressures on the retail and hospitality sectors - rising costs, changing habits, and company restructures are all playing a part.

As shutters come down from Leeds to Hull, here’s a look at every high street closure that could be happening in Yorkshire this month.

Hull, King Edward Street - August 22 The bank will relocate to a new branch nearby at 21–23 King Edward Street, which is scheduled to open Monday, September 1, 2025.

1. Barclays Bank

| AFP via Getty Images

Leeds, Cookridge - closed earlier in August Leeds, Greek Street - closed earlier in August In early August, private equity firm Cherry Equity completed a pre-pack acquisition of Gusto and announced that six of the chain’s 13 restaurants would shut as part of the deal.

2. Gusto

| (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Leeds, Crossgates - August 20 Lloyds is offering customers the option to use nearby Halifax or Bank of Scotland branches instead.

3. Lloyds Bank

| Getty Images

Hull, St Andrews - August 17 Thornaby - August 17 Poundland is closing 25 UK stores, including the Yorkshire branches above, in mid-August 2025 as part of a restructure.

4. Poundland

| Getty Images

Beverley - date TBC Castleford - date TBC Halifax - date TBC Huddersfield - date TBC 33 River Island stores, including the Yorkshire outlets above, are set to close by January 2026, but could shut their doors as early as this month.

5. River Island

| Getty Images

Ilkley - date TBC Morley - date TBC

6. Santander

| AFP via Getty Images

