Inspired by much-loved Disney characters from Bambi to Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, the Disney Home collection features a range of decor, mugs and glassware that will make a memorable and unique gift this Mother’s Day.

By Sue Wilkinson
Published 17th Mar 2023, 09:41 GMT- 1 min read
Bambi mug from the Disney range would make a sweet Mother's Day gift

The Mickey shapes ceramic frame and Bambi ceramic fame are perfect for filling with images of fond family memories that will last a lifetime as well as adding a touch of Disney magic to everyday living spaces.

Inspired by Disney’s Mickey Mouse and available in neutral colourways, the Mickey patterned dipped vase, Mickey head vase and Mickey pattern circle vase are ideal for elevating flower displays.

For the ultimate Mother’s Day treat, the Disney Breakfast In Bed Set is filled with beautiful tableware for an elevated breakfast display.

Filled with a three-piece earthenware set including a dinner plate, mug and bowl featuring pink and white Aristocats artwork and ‘love you mum’ slogan.

The range is available at Debenhams and Wayfair

