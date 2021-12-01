Discover the top three Leeds Deliveroo takeaway orders

The firm also revealed the top three orders in Leeds - bacon cheeseburgers from Five Guys, KFC’s Boneless Banquets and Nandos’ Peri-Peri Butterfly Chicken.

The delivery service has doubled the number of its restaurant partners in the city since the start of the pandemic.

Customers in Leeds can now order from more than 1,100 restaurants on Deliveroo. The firm said it had provided a vital lifeline to Leeds' hospitality industry throughout the pandemic by helping restaurants to keep trading and reach new customers during lockdowns.

Deliveroo has also expanded its grocery offering in Leeds

Last month, the number of Deliveroo orders in Leeds was 186 per cent higher than in February 2020.

This growth comes despite the ending of lockdown restrictions. Deliveroo said that it highlighted the continued popularity of getting your favourite restaurant and takeaway dishes delivered to your door.

Deliveroo has also expanded its grocery offering in the city, with the number of grocery partners available on the app growing sixfold since February 2020.

The top selling grocery items across Leeds include bananas, chicken breasts and baking potatoes, as customers increasingly choose to get their daily essentials and kitchen cupboard staples delivered to their door in as little as 20 minutes.

Deliveroo said that it is committed to supporting the growth of small and independent restaurants.

Some of its best performing restaurants in the area include the family-run Giorgio's Ristorante Italiano in Headingley, Thai Edge in Leeds city centre, Le Chalet and Sushi Waka.

Leeds takeaway Mythos Greek Flavours also scooped the award for ‘Best Kebab’ at Deliveroo’s annual Restaurant Awards earlier this month.

Deliveroo also has a delivery-only Editions kitchen in Leeds, hosting a range of independent and family-favourite restaurants, enabling them to reach new customers without having to pay for and set up a physical premises.

Deliveroo's vice president of regional growth, Jeff Wemyss, said: “We’re really proud of this massive growth in Leeds over the past year, and are committed to continuing to support our restaurant partners and the local community after delivering a vital service during lockdowns.

"While the economy may now have reopened, people are increasingly looking to get their favourite dishes and daily essentials delivered to their door, so we’re excited to see what the future holds for us in Leeds, as we continue to grow our partnerships to meet this demand.”

Co-founder of Proove Pizza, Deepak Jaiswal, said: “Partnering with Deliveroo has been a fantastic way for us to expand into Leeds, and bring our authentic, award-winning, Neapolitan-style food to a whole new audience.

"Operating out of their delivery-only Editions kitchen, it’s given us a fantastic foothold in the city, without having to invest in our own premises, as we continue to grow our brand across the country.”