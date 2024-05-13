Revealed: The most and least affordable Yorkshire towns and cities for renters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new report has revealed the most and least affordable towns and cities in Yorkshire for renters in 2024 - so far.

Harrogate and Barnsley are the least affordable, while Hull is the most affordable.

The insight comes from tenant and landlord services provider Canopy who have released their inaugural rental affordability index.

Overall, Harrogate came out as the least affordable major town or city for renters in the Yorkshire region.

Hull is the most affordable Yorkshire city to live in

An average of 38.5% of net (take-home) income is going on rent here, and the average monthly rental share is £770 per month.

Renters in Barnsley also spend a high 37.2% of their take-home salary on rent, or £579 per tenant per month.

Meanwhile renters in Hull spend the least in Yorkshire –32.6% of their net income is going on rent typically. The average monthly rent is also the lowest at £536.

Hull, Sheffield and Wakefield all featured in the top ten list of the most affordable UK cities for renters.

Chris Hutchinson, CEO at Canopy, commented: “It is sobering to see that more than a quarter of UK tenants are spending the vast majority of their take-home salary on rental payments, and it neatly encapsulates the tricky situation that many tenants with aspirations of home ownership are in.

According to our latest data, renters are spending 38% of their take-home income on rent vs 18% for homeowners paying mortgages. That highlights the financial pressure on renters, meaning less money is able to be saved to achieve their goals.