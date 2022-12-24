And its partnership with local organisation PAFRAS (Positive Action for Refugees and Asylum Seekers) is continuing this Christmas as it helps to provide people in need with hot meals and winter packages.

Give A Gift director Rifhat Malik said the charity had given out all kinds of items, ranging from Christmas treats and new gifts through to thermal gloves and hats – anything and everything to get people through these hard times. The winter packages were given out during a special event where carols were also performed.

Rifhat said: “The event we held with PAFRAS was amazing. It was amazing to see how everyone came together and the number of clients with smiles on their faces. There will be some tough times ahead and we are very happy to contribute to helping people through them.”

Give A Gift donate a hundred winter packages to PAFRAS to help people through the winter.

The charity is aware that many people in the city are having to actively think about where their money is going as the cost of living crisis continues and it hopes to help those in need in any way possible. Earlier this month, it provided brand new coats for a family of nine who were unable to afford them.

Give A Gift has found that the services it provides are more important now than ever before. Rifhat said: “We have never had this many calls from people who don’t quite meet the criteria to get formal council help – they have an income but it’s not enough. They say they can’t afford Christmas this year, or afford presents for their kids, or have anything nice.

“People who aren’t in this bracket don’t realise just how bad it is, so we are trying our best to deliver any support we can this festive period. We don’t want people to be hungry or cold this winter.”

On Christmas Day, Give A Gift will also be providing over 150 festive packs to All Hallows Church to those in need. Vouchers for Asian markets and Aldi will also be given.

Rifhat Malik, left, is the director of Give A Gift.

The charity is accepting donations of any kind, whether it is volunteers giving up their time or donations to help fund services. Visit www.giveagift.org.uk to find out more.

