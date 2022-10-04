Thousands of households across Leeds will receive a £324 cost of living cash boost by the end of November as the government has announced a date for the second pay-out.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has said that households receiving benefits will receive the second part of the £650 Cost of Living Payment from November 8 and continuing through to November 23.

Over eight million families have already received the first Cost of Living Payment, worth £326, which was sent out from July 14 this year.

The second payment will automatically be paid into the bank accounts of those eligible in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland who receive a qualifying benefit, meaning they will not need to do anything to receive the money.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng

Work and Pensions Secretary, Chloe Smith said: “Millions of families will soon see a £324 cash boost as part of our extensive £1,200 support package, helping to raise incomes and manage the rising cost of living.

“We understand that people are struggling which is why and we’re committed to supporting the most vulnerable households. That’s also why we are focused on driving growth and delivering quality public services so we can continue to support those in need through these challenging times while boosting opportunity for all.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng added: “We know that people have been worried about their bills ahead of this winter, which is why we’ve taken decisive action to hold down energy bills, saving the average household around £1,000 a year, and provided £1,200 of targeted support to the most vulnerable.

“Without our intervention, analysts were predicting that the average annual energy bill could have reached £6,500 next year. We were never going to let this happen.

The DWP will pay a small number of payments on November 8, with numbers increasing significantly from the 9th.

What is the cost of living payment?

The £650 cost of living payment is the largest part of a £1,200 government support package for vulnerable households designed to help with rising prices - specifically skyrocketing energy bills.

The first payment of £326 was made in July and appeared in accounts as "DWP Cost of Living". The November transfer is the final part of this particular support.

There are no rules on what the payment should be spent on.

Who is eligible for the cost of living payment?

A household may be eligible for the £650 cost-of-living payments if it receives any of the following benefits:

Universal Credit

Income-based Jobseekers Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Income Support

Working tax credit

Child tax credit

Pension credit

