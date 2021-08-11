Colours May Vary and Bellwether Yarns join 21 other independent shops, cafes and salons in the historic Leeds city centre building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leeds Corn Exchange.

Bellwether Yarns is a yarn and fibre shop, offering hand dyed yarn and fibre for a variety of crafts like knitting, crocheting, spinning or weaving.

Previously online only, the new bricks and mortar shop will also allow Bellwether Yarns to host guest dyers and small producers.

The new openings come as the Corn Exchange works with Leeds City Council to transform the area around the Corn Exchange to create more public and green space.

Becky Palfery, Owner of Colours May Vary, said: “We are very excited to be joining a growing family of incredible independents in the Corn Exchange at what we believe to be its most exciting chapter since it was transformed into a hub for the city's best independent shops way back in the '80s.

"We have always wanted to be based here and are delighted that finally, the stars have aligned!

"We look forward to seeing the space around this magnificent building open up and give the building back the focus it deserves as well as working alongside our neighbours to create the best shopping destination in the city.

"The whole area around the Corn Exchange is finally coming back to life and we can’t wait to see what the future will bring.”

Adam Warner, centre manager at Leeds Corn Exchange, said: “We couldn’t be happier to welcome Colours May Vary and Bellwether Yarns to the home of independent retail in Leeds.

"It’s an incredibly exciting time here at the Corn Exchange and for Leeds city centre as we’re working closely with Leeds City Council to transform the area around the Corn Exchange to create more public space so we can continue to support Leeds’ thriving indie scene.”