Landlady Francesca Diclemente took over the Coach and Horses, Rothwell, last August, a once thriving family pub that was in need of a little TLC. Francesca set about transforming the Wakefield Road venue, completing a renovation in November and launching a new food offering.

“It’s completely done a 360,” Francesca told the Yorkshire Evening Post. “We’ve brought it back to life, it’s back to being a really good community pub where everyone comes.

“It’s a beautiful family pub - we’ve got a beer garden at the back, a children’s play area, bouncy castles. It’s going from strength to strength.”

Francesca Diclemente took over the Coach and Horses in Rothwell last August (Photo by Jonathan Gawthorpe/Francesca Diclemente)

The pub was previously owned by popular managers Tony and Debbie Johnston and their son Billie, before Tony died in April 2020 and the family moved on from the pub. Francesca, who now runs the pub with help from her partner Jordan Anderson, has seen customers flock back to the traditional boozer over the last 11 months.

The kitchen, which has recently been awarded a 5* food hygiene rating, now serves Sunday lunches with three set roasts and a meat of the week, as well as pub classics every day, under the steer of new head chef Ben Woodhead.

Francesca said: “It’s British, homemade food. There’s nothing that’s frozen down, nothing that’s microwaved. Everything is as fresh as it can be and sourced from local butchers, fishmongers and even the veg and the salad is sourced from a local produce centre.

“We’re really trying to shout about the offering from the food side. Ben serves really good, tasty food.”

Every Thursday, the pub serves specials in collaboration with other food businesses, from a Thai night to a curry night, giving the Rothwell community the chance to try new cuisines.

“It’s nice to mix it up and give people in the area something different,” Francesca added.

The Coach and Horses is currently sponsoring a local trampoline star and Francesca is looking at other ways to work with the community.

