Clarks to open new store at Trinity Leeds

Footwear retailer Clarks is to open a brand-new store at Trinity Leeds.

The store will be located on the ground floor of the shopping centre on Albion Street and officially opens on Friday May 23.

It will offer an extensive collection of men’s, women’s, and children’s footwear – from iconic classics to the latest seasonal styles – reflecting the brand’s continued commitment to innovation, quality, and timeless design.

Clarks is opening a new store at Trinity Leeds. | Third Party

Steven Foster, centre director at Trinity Leeds, said: “We’re thrilled to announce the arrival of Clarks to Trinity Leeds, marking their exciting return to Leeds city centre. Clarks is a much-loved household name, with a long-standing reputation for quality, style and comfort, and will be a fantastic addition to our retail offering. We look forward to their official opening on 23rd May and are confident they’ll be warmly received by our visitors.”

The new store will be open Monday to Saturday from 9am until 8pm and Sunday 11am until 5pm.

Clarks is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year. Based in Somerset it has been at the forefront of innovative shoemaking since its foundation in 1825, when brothers James and Cyrus Clark made a slipper from sheepskin cut-offs.