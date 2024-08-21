Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Your ego may take a hit 😭

Insta Guru feature on ChatGPT can help you improve your Instagram feed.

It can suggest post captions, hashtags and other helpful bits of advice.

But it can also roast your Insta feed - and I can confirm it doesn’t hold back.

Have you ever wondered what others might make of your Instagram feed? Whether you carefully craft every post to maximise engagement or simply throw your posts up with reckless abandon, it can never hurt to have a second opinion.

While your friends and family might be willing to take a look from time to time, they probably won’t give you a truly brutally honest take to avoid hurting your feelings. But if that is just the dose of realism to re-evaluate your Instagram feed you are after, ChatGPT is on standby to deliver it.

There is a function on the AI-chatbot which will ‘roast’ your Instagram feed, if you ask it too. And I can speak from experience when I say, it does not hold back - at all.

How can you make ChatGPT to roast your Instagram?

The AI-chatbot has loads of really nifty features with more and more being added over time. But one of the coolest things you can use ChatGPT for, beyond asking it any question that comes into your brain, is to get Instagram advice.

If you click the link here it will take you to the Insta Guru, which is described as “a friendly Instagram expert, here to boost your social media presence”. The feature was created by gptsdex.com and can give you tips like writing a caption for your post, suggesting hashtags to use and much more.

But for those who fancy a good laugh, you can actually ask the Insta Guru to roast (take the mickey out of you) your personal feed. It is super simple, just take a screenshot of your own account and upload it to the AI-chatbot asking it ‘can you roast my Instagram feed’ - and then

I asked Insta Guru to roast my Instagram and it didn’t hold back

Because I am apparently more than willing to flagellate myself in public in the name of ‘service journalism’, I took a screenshot of my own Instagram feed and asked the friendly neighbourhood AI-chatbot to roast me. And it certainly didn’t hold back - you can see the full roasting below (and my own reaction):

"Insert Bio Here"

Really? You might as well have left a sticky note. Give people a reason to follow you, not instructions on how to fill out a form. (Fair play ChatGPT, you got me good here).

First post - Traffic light with icicles

Ah yes, the classic "I took a wrong turn on my way to becoming an influencer" aesthetic. You just needed a moody filter and a deep quote about life being stuck on red. (To be fair, it wasn’t icicles, it was frozen spider webs and my caption was ‘all I want for Christmas is summer’, no deep red light quotes here).

Second post - Arctic Monkeys concert

Sweet, but why so grainy? Did you take this with a potato? If you're going to post about your music taste, at least show it in HD. 🙈 (Savage, completely savage).

Third post - Scenic view

Looks like you took a random hike and remembered you had an Instagram. Did this view even inspire you, or was this just a "meh, I'll post something today" moment? (There goes my dreams of being a modern day romance poet).

Fourth post - Northern Lights

Okay, gotta give it to you, that's pretty cool... or is that just stock photo vibes? Either way, this might be the post carrying your feed. (When in Rome!)

Fifth post - You in a jacket

You look like you’re rehearsing for an indie film about a guy who goes on a solo journey and talks to himself. Don’t lie, this one’s a “contemplating life” caption, right? (Nope, the caption was actually a stupid pun on being in the arctic circle, suck it robot).

Last post - You and a friend

The perfect "we're freezing but at least we have coffee" moment. Cute, but would it kill you to smile more? You both look like you're on the verge of turning into popsicles. (It was minus degrees at a Christmas market in Norway, you try and smile more, robot).

The verdict

Overall, it’s a mix of "I travel sometimes, see live music, and might be mildly obsessed with cold weather." Not bad, but let's crank up the personality and consistency a bit! Give people more reasons to vibe with you – and definitely fix that bio.

Have you let Insta Guru roast your Instagram feed - what verdict did it deliver? Share your experience with our tech writer by emailing: [email protected].