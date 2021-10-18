Plans have been submitted to convert a former charity shop into a takeaway business.

Street Anchor Investments 2 Ltd has proposed to change unit No 47 from a shop into a hot foot takeaway.

The site is the former RSPCA charity shop which has been vacant since March 2021.

The first floor will be modified to create a new kitchen for the takeaway service and service/counter area.

It will also include a seating area for eight people.

This change will include installation of new external extract flute from the kitchen to roof level.

The first floor will continue to be an office and welfare facilities, according to the planning statement.

Proposed opening hours for the takeaway would be 11.30am to 10.30pm every day.

Street Anchor Investments 2 Ltd submitted the request to Leeds City council on September 23.

It added a supporting statement in the planning document, which reads: "The proposal is sustainable in terms of its location and will provide a new food outlet supporting the mix of tenants already on site.

"The proposal will not have a negative impact on the vitality of the existing Bramley Shopping Centre given that the unit is vacant.

"Putting the unit back into beneficial use will result in an enhancement to the scheme and will be a positive benefit to the area providing new job opportunities for local people.

"The proposal will provide a small hot food takeaway which will not result in any negative impact to the amenity of neighbouring occupiers.