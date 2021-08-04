Bramley Shopping Centre owners agree to reinstall some of the removed benches after backlash

The benches were suddenly removed from the centre in early June, sparking anger from local residents.

The decision was made by the new owners LCP who said at the time that the benches had been an "obstruction" to the pathways.

However, shoppers criticised the move, stating that it would have a negative affect on older and disabled people using the centre, and a petition was launched calling on the owners to put the benches back.

Shoppers were shocked when the benches at Bramley Shopping Centre were suddenly removed. Eight of them will now be reinstalled.

MP Rachel Reeves (Lab, Leeds West) and Bramely and Stanningley councillors, Kevin Ritchie, Caroline Gruen and Julie Heselwood, also raised the issue with the new owners.

LCP, who manages the centre on behalf of the landlord Sheet Anchor, has now announced that it will reinstall some of the benches at the site.

The company has agreed to reinstall eight benches.

Four benches will be put in place in Poundstretcher and four close to the taxi rank, and the mother and baby and disabled parking bays, near Tesco.

Tenants have also been offered the opportunity to have a licence to extend their premises and provide outdoor seating, an LCP spokesman said.

The spokesman also announced changes to the parking.

The LCP spokesman said: “As we pointed out a few weeks ago, we were carrying out detailed on-site surveys before making any decisions as to the future-proofing and upgrading of the centre,” said a spokesman.

“I’m pleased to say that following our improvements to the parking provision, we will be installing new benches and aim to have them in situ by the end of September, subject to the shortages currently being experienced across the whole construction industry being resolved.

“As managing agents, we are working hard to make Bramley Shopping Centre more appealing and are actively attracting new occupiers.

"We’re looking forward to announcing new names in the next few weeks.”

Last month, LCP removed the 2.5 hour maximum car park stay.

Visitors can now park free of charge for two hours .

The charges are then £1 for the third hour, £1.50 for an additional two hours and £2 for an additional four hours.