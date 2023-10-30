BP Moortown Service Station: Leeds filling station set to undergo major refurbishment and expansion
A service station in Leeds is set to demolish its store in favour of additional pumps after being granted full permission.
BP Moortown Service Station has been granted full permission from Leeds City Council to go ahead with plans including the demolition of the station’s convenience store and the addition of three new filling pump islands and a new car wash.
The application, which was approved on October 23, 2023, outlines the plans to demolish the existing NISA building in order to free up space for necessary improvements to the forecourt.
Plans also include the relocation of the existing drive thru car wash to the south of the site along with the jet wash bays, and the addition of a new jet wash bay, and extension of the canopy to cover the three new filling pumps.
ADS Designs wrote in a Design and Access Statement on behalf of Valli Forecourts: “This design and access statement is submitted in support of a full planning application, for the demolition of existing convenience store to facilitate expansion and alteration of existing forecourt area of filling station, including 3 additional pump islands with associated canopy extension, additional parking spaces, relocation of a drive thru car wash and jet wash bays.
“The existing fuel forecourt area is substandard to the number of vehicles that access the site, particularly during busier periods and it is not unusual for queues to extend out of the site onto Harrogate Road or for impatient drivers to reverse out of the site due to queue length.
“The existing NISA store has been vacant since 9th September 2022. This business was previously a Co-Op and the vacancy is due primarily due to a substantial reduction in footfall and the sharp rise in energy costs which combined to have a devastating effect on profit margins.”
On granting the project full planning permission, Leeds City Council said that conditions for approval included that “car wash and jet wash, car vacuum and air compressor facilities shall only be operational between the hours of 08.00 to 22.00 Monday to Saturday, and 10.00 hours to 2100 hours on Sundays and Bank holidays”, and “hours of delivery including refuse collections shall be restricted to 08.00 to 18.00 hours Monday to Saturday with no deliveries on Sundays and Bank Holidays” in the interest of residential amenity.