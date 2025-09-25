Banking hubs near me: full list of towns getting Cash Access banking hubs as Lloyds confirms 49 UK closures
The new shared hubs promise to keep vital banking services on local high streets 🏦
- Lloyds Banking Group is closing 49 more high street branches across the UK
- To offset losses, 11 new shared banking hubs have been confirmed in towns nationwide
- Banking hubs, run by the Post Office, let customers deposit, withdraw and pay bills
- Private rooms also offer access to community bankers on rotating days for advice
- The latest announcement brings the total number of recommended hubs to 244
For communities facing the loss of yet another high street bank, a lifeline is on the way.
As Lloyds Banking Group confirmed it will close 49 more branches, 11 new “banking hubs” have been announced to help people keep access to essential services.