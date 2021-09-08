The bakery, which was founded in Scarborough in 1885, will be bringing its freshly baked pies and pasties to Adel.

Located on Otley Road, the shop is set to open on Thursday, September 16.

Belinda Youngs, CEO at Cooplands, said “We are very excited to be opening another new shop in West Yorkshire.

A Cooplands branch in Morley. (Image: Cooplands)

"Cooplands is well known for our friendly service, good quality food and good honest value making it a great addition to Adel.”

This is the 12th Cooplands outlet in Leeds.

It opened a branch in Morley in December of last year.

Other locations include Bramley Shopping Centre, Alwoodley, Moortown, Roundhay, Slaid Hill, Otley, Cross Gates, Garforth, Boston Sp and Wetherby.

The bakery has 136 years of baking experience, and has become famous throughout Yorkshire for its cakes, pasties sausage rolls.

The new shop will be selling its freshly made sandwiches, delicious cream cakes and other sweet treats, along with its famous sausage rolls and pasties, which are freshly baked on-site throughout the day.

This latest addition to Cooplands will be opening it’s doors at 491-493 Otley Road, Adel, Leeds, LS16 7YB.