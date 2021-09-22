Avro Energy and Green Supplier go out of business - here's what you need to know

The two firms are the latest to go to the wall.

Ofgem said that it would ensure that Avro’s 580,000 domestic gas and electricity customers, and Green’s 255,000 households would be protected.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The regulator will choose a new supplier for the households, and said customers should wait to be contacted by their new supplier.

“I want to reassure customers of Avro Energy and Green Supplier Limited that they do not need to worry. Under our safety net we’ll make sure your energy supplies continue,” Ofgem director of retail Neil Lawrence said.