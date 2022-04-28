Avant Homes plan to build 192 new houses near to Temple Newsam in Leeds

In what will be part of the first phase of the Skelton Gate regeneration scheme, the homes will be built on a former opencast colliery in the Leeds Aire Valley, and be located just off Pontefract Lane on Skelton Lane.

The Skelton Gate development has been planned by Templegate Developments Ltd, a joint venture between Evans Property Group and Keyland Developments.

They aim to create a community of 1,800 new homes, a primary and secondary school, public open space, a local centre and a convenience store.

192 homes plan for Leeds.

Subject to planning approval, the £60m development will form part of the first phase of homes at the Skelton Gate scheme, featuring a mixture of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes.

Of the 192 properties, 15 per cent will be designated to affordable housing.

In addition to providing high-quality new homes, Avant Homes has also committed to a community contribution of more than £1.1m to support local primary education provision, public transport and infrastructure.

Avant Homes Yorkshire managing director Alastair Hart said: “This is an incredibly exciting development for us, and will support the demand for regeneration and the delivery of much-need homes in this area of Leeds.”

The Skelton Gate development is the second Leeds-based acquisition for Avant Homes in recent weeks after the housebuilder announced the purchase of a 14.7-acre site in Carlton, near Rothwell, which is set to deliver 129 new homes. It also has a site of 172 homes under construction in nearby Micklefield.

If plans are given the green light, groundworks are set to begin this autumn with the first homes estimated to be ready for occupation in spring 2023.

Mr Hart added: “This deal marks a significant acquisition for us, which further extends our presence in a key location in West Yorkshire.

“Subject to planning, we will have three developments under construction in the Skelton Gate, Carlton and Micklefield areas of Leeds, which are set to deliver a combined 493 homes for the city.”