Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The supermarket is bringing back its popular price cuts - get ready for some serious savings 🛒

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asda is reintroducing its iconic Rollback pricing scheme across thousands of products

Customers can find major discounts on a wide range of goods in-store and online

The scheme is part of Asda’s ongoing efforts to offer value and low prices to shoppers

The new Rollback prices aim to boost customer loyalty and attract new shoppers

A major British supermarket has reintroduced its famous discount pricing scheme in a bid to address declining customer numbers.

Asda has reinstated its Rollback promotion, reducing prices on over 4,000 products both in-store and online by an average of 25%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The promotional pricing strategy offers certain products at a lower price for a limited time, to provide customers with discounts on a range of goods, typically marked with a "Rollback" label.

This scheme is designed to highlight savings and encourage shoppers to purchase items at a reduced cost, and was first introduced in the UK in 2000, following Asda's acquisition by Walmart.

(Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The relaunched Rollback promotion covers items from all categories and is available in Asda Express convenience stores as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asda has said that it will regularly add thousands of new products to the Rollback offer throughout the year, with the aim of transitioning its entire range to a new, lower “Asda Price.”

Asda chairman Allan Leighton said: “Asda was built upon helping hard working families save money and we’re refocusing on that mission by bringing back Rollback and Asda Price.

“We’re lowering prices throughout our stores and online to make Asda the cheapest traditional supermarket and in the process returning to what makes Asda special – delivering unbeatable value to the customers and communities who count on us.”

The supermarket has also enlisted fitness influencer Joe Wicks to lead its campaign, starring in a 30-second film set in a boardroom meeting that ends with the tagline "that's Asda price" and a signature pocket tap.

What do you think about Asda’s Rollback promotion? Have you spotted any great deals in-store or online? Share your thoughts and the best discounts you've found in the comments section.