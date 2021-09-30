Asda to offer booster vaccinations to priority groups in its stores
Leeds-based supermarket Asda is to begin offering Covid-19 booster vaccinations in its stores.
Asda will offer the jabs via its network of in-store pharmacies beginning next month.
The supermarket has operated three dedicated Covid vaccinations centres at stores in Birmingham, Watford and London since January and recently delivered its 100,000th jab from these sites. These sites will continue to offer first and second vaccines as well as booster jabs.
In addition, Asda will offer booster jabs at 72 in-store pharmacy sites across the UK and expects to deliver more than 7,500 jabs per week. The service launches in early October and will run throughout the winter months.
A spokesperson said: "Individuals in priority groups will receive their appointment from the NHS and have the option to select the Asda store as a convenient location to receive their booster jab. They should not contact the store directly."
Asda is also offering its annual winter flu jab service in-store at the same time which costs £8.00 for people who are not eligible for a free NHS flu jab.
Faisal Tuddy, Asda Superintendent Pharmacist at Asda, said: “We are proud to have supported the NHS vaccination rollout throughout the year and will continue to do all we can to help vulnerable individuals top up their protection ahead of the winter months. Expanding the booster service to more than 70 Asda stores across the UK means that many more people will be able to receive their jabs in a convenient location at the heart of their community.”