Asda customers will now have the chance to sample craft beers and seek expert beer-tasting advice at an Asda store in Leeds. Customers will be able to pick up their favourite drink from a rotating range of freshly poured tipples after Craft on Draft, the fresh craft beer, cider and cocktail concept opened at the Asda Pudsey store.

Shoppers in Pudsey, Leeds, can sample from a menu of 12 regularly changing beers, ciders and cocktails whilst seeking expert advice to find something that perfectly suits their tastes. The ever-changing range of drinks is dispensed into refillable, 500ml, 1L or 2L glass containers to be taken away and enjoyed at home.

The specialised drinks containers can then either be kept and used or brought back to the store to be refilled again and used again. Shoppers who can’t make it into the store will also be able to purchase their favourites for home delivery using Deliveroo, Uber Eats and ‘“click and collect’”.

Claire Cragg, Manager, Business Development & Strategic Partnerships at Asda, said: “We’re really pleased to be bringing this exciting concept to Asda Pudsey, just in time for Christmas. The Craft on Draft team’s expertise in the hospitality industry will bring a range of drinks to the store that is unlikely to be found elsewhere and that complement our strong existing beers, wines and spirits offer.

“The refillable element of the trial gives customers the chance to pick up a new tipple and make a small change to help them shop more sustainably.”

Craft on Draft, a specialist retailer of craft beers, cocktails, and ciders, was founded with the ethos of showcasing the very best of small-batch beer, cider and cocktail production and offering a more sustainable way to shop for keg fresh drinks. The team will use their expertise to bring unusual beers, ciders and cocktails from smaller and local producers to the store that aren’t easily available in other retailers, pubs or smaller can and bottle formats.

Asda in Pudsey has opened a new instore craft beer station for customers

Andrew Thubron, Director at Craft on Draft, said: “We’re passionate about craft beers, ciders and cocktails and aim to showcase the best small-batch brews to bring something new and different to Asda customers. Although if they want to try them, they’ll need to be quick, because we only buy small-batch; once it’s gone, it’s gone.”

Beers currently offered include Dia De Los Muertos by Hammerton Brewery and Little Fish by Good Brewing Co, with 1L of craft beer or cider priced from £8 to £13. As well as a range of beers, Craft on Draft will also be stocking a selection of ready-to-drink cocktails, such as Pornstar Martini, and Strawberry Daiquiri.