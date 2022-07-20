American Golf to open new megastore at Leeds Crown Point

And it plans to celebrate the opening of its 6,500 square foot megastore at Crown Point Shopping Park on Junction Street with ten action-packed days of free, family friendly activities providing the ideal way to tee-off the summer holidays.

Golf-loving former Leeds United stars will be visiting the store this weekend to sign cards and take part in an American Golf challenge.

It tees off with Jon Newsome, Andy Couzens, Jermaine Beckford and Mel Sterland officially open the store on Friday, July 22, between 1pm and 4pm with Imre Varadi, Kevin Sharp, Andy Hughes and Neil Aspin visiting during the same hours on Saturday, July 23.

Big name brands such as PING, Garmin, Adidas and Stromberg will run daily store takeovers, with tour buses, goodie bags, golfing challenges, live music and much more all featuring on the calendar.

American Golf ambassador Gary Beadle, who boasts more than 78,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel ‘Gaz’s Golf’, will be kicking off the 10 days of fun on Saturday, July 23. Shoppers and golf fans are invited to come down to the store’s outdoor gazebo, get involved in ‘pressure putt’ and ‘beat the fitter’ competitions and snap up an amazing goodie bag, available to the first 300 people through the doors.

Other American Golf ambassadors including former Leeds United star Danny Mills, LET and LPGA Pro Carly Booth and Disability Nations Cup amputee golfer George Blackshaw, will all be getting involved throughout the 10 days’ events with photo opportunities available for all visitors to store.

Mia Baker, social media influencer, author and American Golf ambassador will also be heading up a Ladies Day on Thursday, July 28. The day will feature

shopping deals available across women’s golf apparel, equipment and accessories, custom fitting, goodie bags and all-day refreshments.

The new Leeds Crown Point store will feature three custom fitting bays, each with GC3 technology, a contoured putting green and it will boast an unmatched selection of clothing, featuring new brands such as Hugo Boss, Galvin Green and J.Lindberg. It will also have an extensive kids-clothing range and host major footwear brands such as such as Duca Del Cosma, Royal Albartross and Payntr.

Gary Favell, CEO of American Golf, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be opening our Leeds Crown Point store this month, and we couldn’t think of anything better than announcing our arrival by treating our customers to 10 days’ worth of family friendly fun to get into the swing of the summer holidays!

“American Golf is passionate about driving forward inclusivity within golf, meaning that throughout our retail stores and leisure ranges we cater for all golfers. Whether children, adult, male, female, seasoned on the course or beginners - our aim is to encourage participation so that everyone can discover the joy of golf.