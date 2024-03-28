9 pictures inside newly refurbished H&M store at White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds

H&M is celebrating the reopening of its newly refurbished Leeds strore this week.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 28th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT

Located at the White Rose Shopping Centre, the store has reopened following its refit, showcasing an exciting new and world-leading interior look and feel.

The new store boasts a number of services for customers’ convenience including click-and-collect lockers and self-service checkouts.

Klas Degeryd, Head of Expansion, H&M UK & Ireland, commented: "We are delighted to be reopening our White Rose store, further enhancing our presence in Leeds.

"New services including click and collect lockers and self-service checkouts offer customers more convenience, while a new, elevated interior design enables them to shop our latest fashion collections and styles in a more curated and inspirational way."

Sign up for our free newsletters now

As part of the expansion, H&M White Rose has employed seven new members of staff, taking the team to 36 in total.

The new interior has been designed to be welcoming and relaxed. Take a look inside...

Home to over 120 stores the White Rose Shopping Centre remains one of the most popular shopping destinations in Leeds.

1. Newly refurbished H&M store opens at White Rose

Home to over 120 stores the White Rose Shopping Centre remains one of the most popular shopping destinations in Leeds. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
H&M has reopened following a refit, showcasing its exciting new interior.

2. Newly refurbished H&M store opens at White Rose

H&M has reopened following a refit, showcasing its exciting new interior. Photo: Umpf

Photo Sales
The new interior has been designed to be welcoming and relaxed.

3. Newly refurbished H&M store opens at White Rose

The new interior has been designed to be welcoming and relaxed. Photo: Umpf

Photo Sales
It boasts click-and-collect lockers and self-service checkouts.

4. Newly refurbished H&M store opens at White Rose

It boasts click-and-collect lockers and self-service checkouts. Photo: Umpf

Photo Sales
Klas Degeryd, Head of Expansion, H&M UK & Ireland, commented: “We are delighted to be reopening our White Rose store, further enhancing our presence in Leeds."

5. Newly refurbished H&M store opens at White Rose

Klas Degeryd, Head of Expansion, H&M UK & Ireland, commented: “We are delighted to be reopening our White Rose store, further enhancing our presence in Leeds." Photo: Umpf

Photo Sales
As part of the expansion, H&M White Rose has employed seven new members of staff, taking the team to 36 in total.

6. Newly refurbished H&M store opens at White Rose

As part of the expansion, H&M White Rose has employed seven new members of staff, taking the team to 36 in total. Photo: Umpf

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:White Rose Shopping CentreLeeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.