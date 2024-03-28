Located at the White Rose Shopping Centre, the store has reopened following its refit, showcasing an exciting new and world-leading interior look and feel.

The new store boasts a number of services for customers’ convenience including click-and-collect lockers and self-service checkouts.

Klas Degeryd, Head of Expansion, H&M UK & Ireland, commented: "We are delighted to be reopening our White Rose store, further enhancing our presence in Leeds.

"New services including click and collect lockers and self-service checkouts offer customers more convenience, while a new, elevated interior design enables them to shop our latest fashion collections and styles in a more curated and inspirational way."

As part of the expansion, H&M White Rose has employed seven new members of staff, taking the team to 36 in total.

The new interior has been designed to be welcoming and relaxed. Take a look inside...

