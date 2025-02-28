25 number plate changes: UK registration plates banned by DVLA in March for being too rude, including TO25 ERR
New ‘25’ registration plates are launching for drivers tomorrow (March 1), though not all of them will hit the roads - some are simply too rude, offensive, or embarrassing.
Online car marketplace Carwow has revealed the latest DVLA-banned number plates, including ‘TO25 ERR’ and ‘AS25 HOL,’ which have been blacklisted this year.
Twice a year, in March and September, the DVLA releases a list of banned number plates, blocking any that reference crime, racism, politics, religion, or anything deemed rude, inappropriate, or potentially embarrassing.
This time, the number ‘25’ is causing many of the issues, with its resemblance to ‘SS’ leading to plates like ‘TO25 ERR’ and ‘AS25 HOL’ - if you were hoping to showcase your love for a wild night out, you’ll also have to cross ‘WA25 TED’ off your list.
Sensitive topics are also being excluded. Plates linked to the ongoing war in Ukraine, such as ‘25 RUS’ and ‘25 UKR,’ won’t be allowed, and even the word ‘war’ has been banned from combinations like ‘MG25 WAR’ and ‘NF25 WAR.’
The full list of banned ’25’ plates:
WARNING: contains content that some readers may find tittersome
Iain Reid, Head of Editorial at Carwow, said: “The twice-yearly plate-change always sparks some interest in the new car market, as car buyers get a kick out of having a new number plate and many are willing to wait for one.
“Many drivers go one step further to express themselves with a personalised plate, but it’s important to ensure not to cause offence.”
In the registrations, the asterisk (*) is a "wildcard" character that stands for any character that may appear in that position.
- **25 HAG
- **25 HAT
- **25 LAG
- **25 LUT
- **25 PAS
- **25 PAZ
- **25 RUS
- **25 TAB
- **25 UKR
- *A25 YAN
- *J25 EWW
- *J25 EWZ
- AA25 HLE
- AA25 HOL
- AA25 OLE
- AA25 RSE
- AA25 RYN
- AA25 SOL
- AB25 ORT
- AD25 UGY
- AD25 UNK
- AH25 OMO
- AR25 BOY
- AR25 EEE
- AR25 EES
- AR25 EEX
- AR25 EEY
- AR25 EOL
- AR25 EXX
- AR25 EYY
- AR25 FUL
- AR25 FUN
- AR25 FWC
- AR25 GAY
- AR25 HLE
- AR25 HOL
- AR25 LAD
- AR25 OL*
- AR25 SE*
- AR25 WAR
- AR25 YAN
- AS25 BOY
- AS25 FUL
- AS25 FWC
- AS25 GAY
- AS25 HLE
- AS25 HOL
- AS25 LAD
- AS25 OL*
- AS25 STD
- AU25 WTS
- AU25 WTZ
- AW25 NKR
- AW25 NKS
- BA25 TAD
- BA25 TRD
- BA25 TUD
- BJ25 EXX
- BJ25 EXY
- BO25 LOX
- CO25 CKZ
- CR25 PLE
- CR25 PPL
- DD25 UGD
- DD25 UGG
- DD25 UGS
- DD25 UGY
- DD25 UGZ
- DD25 UNK
- EU25 BAD
- EU25 BOM
- EU25 FWC
- EU25 HTR
- EU25 OFF
- EU25 SHT
- EU25 WAR
- FA25 GAT
- FA25 GTS
- FA25 GTT
- FA25 NNY
- FF25 KED
- FF25 KER
- FK25 EXX
- FK25 EXY
- FK25 VAJ
- GA25 AJU
- GA25 BOM
- GA25 CMP
- GA25 GAY
- GA25 HER
- GA25 JEU
- GA25 JUD
- GA25 KLL
- GA25 NAS
- GA25 NAZ
- GA25 OVN
- GA25 YOU
- GA25 ZAA
- GA25 ZAX
- GB25 BAD
- GB25 BOM
- GB25 DED
- GB25 DWN
- GB25 FKT
- GB25 GNG
- GB25 GUN
- GB25 HTR
- GB25 KLL
- GB25 KLR
- GB25 KLS
- GB25 MOB
- GB25 SHT
- GB25 WAR
- GO25 HEL
- GO25 HLL
- GO25 SHT
- GO25 WAR
- HE25 HEX
- JE25 US*
- JU25 CMP
- JU25 NAS
- JU25 NAZ
- JU25 OVN
- KR25 PLE
- LE25 BOO
- LE25 BOS
- LE25 BOX
- LE25 BOZ
- LE25 DYK
- LE25 ZAA
- LE25 ZAR
- LE25 ZAS
- LE25 ZAX
- LE25 ZAZ
- LE25 ZBO
- LE25 ZER
- LE25 ZRR
- LE25 ZRS
- LE25 ZZA
- LE25 ZZR
- MA25 WAR
- MG25 WAR
- MU25 DER
- NA25 TZE
- NF25 NAZ
- NF25 WAR
- NF25 XRW
- NG25 NOG
- NO25 LEZ
- OD25 UGY
- OD25 UNK
- OR25 ASM
- PE25 ADO
- PE25 RVT
- PE25 VRT
- PS25 CHO
- PU25 MAD
- PU25 SAY
- PU25 SEY
- PU25 SYS
- PU25 SYY
- RE25 ARD
- RE25 TAD
- RE25 TRD
- SC25 OTE
- SC25 OTM
- SC25 TUM
- ST25 ABB
- ST25 ABS
- TE25 ROR
- TO25 ERR
- TO25 ERS
- TO25 ERZ
- TO25 OFF
- TO25 POT
- TO25 RAH
- TW25 WAT
- UA25 HLE
- UA25 HOL
- UA25 OLE
- UA25 RSE
- UA25 SOL
- UD25 UGY
- UD25 UNK
- US25 WAR
- UW25 NKR
- UW25 NKS
- VA25 GNA
- WA25 TED
- WW25 NKR
- WW25 NKS
- XA25 HLE
- XA25 HOL
- XA25 OLE
- XA25 RSE
- XA25 SOL
- XD25 UGD
- XD25 UGG
- XD25 UGS
- XD25 UGY
- XD25 UGZ
- XD25 UNK
- YA25 DEE
- YA25 DYS
- YA25 DYY
- YE25 DTH
- YE25 MEN
- YE25 WAR
- YS25 DTH
- YS25 WAR
How can I get the numberplate I want?
On the flipside, while the DVLA bans offensive plates, they also highlight desirable ones - combinations that car buyers might pay extra for, including popular nicknames and initials.
These sought-after plates will be available at the next DVLA auction, running from Wednesday, March 19 to Tuesday, March 25, with bidding starting at £250.
What do you think of the latest banned plates? Do you agree with the DVLA's decisions, or do you think some of these plates should be allowed? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.
