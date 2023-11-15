In his exclusive column for the YEP, Rate My Takeaway star Danny Mei Lan Malin writes about his favourite places to eat in Leeds.

While on my YouTube channel I make a living from pulling out my camping table and chair where I sit scranning a takeaway before rating it, many would think that I get bored of eating out and takeaways. When in fact my favourite pastime is ordering food to enjoy with my family.

For most of us all our favourite memories tend to be food related. From my first kebab on a night out in Barnsley to my first date with my now wife at Tattu in Leeds and all the pub grub I’ve eaten over the years with my extended family on special occasions.

I’m lucky as a former butcher, food hygiene consultant and cafe owner turned food reviewer that I know of some of the best places to eat out in Leeds and West Yorkshire. I look for places that are value for money, use good quality ingredients and have food packed with flavour.

Here are my recommendations.

By Danny Mei Lan Malin (DannyMalin.com/yorkshirefamilies.co.uk)

1 . Danny's recommendations Here are my favourite places to eat in Leeds Photo: Rate My Takeaway/National World Photo Sales

2 . Blue Sakura Starting in the city centre you’ve got Blue Sakura... Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

4 . Issho ...and Issho for some posh East Asian nosh which is bold and full of flavour. Photo: Issho Photo Sales

5 . Trinity Kitchen Trinity Kitchen is a great place to go for your daily fix of street food Photo: Simon Kirk Photo Sales