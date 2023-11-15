Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

15 of the best restaurants in Leeds according to Rate My Takeaway star Danny Malin

In his exclusive column for the YEP, Rate My Takeaway star Danny Mei Lan Malin writes about his favourite places to eat in Leeds.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 15th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT

While on my YouTube channel I make a living from pulling out my camping table and chair where I sit scranning a takeaway before rating it, many would think that I get bored of eating out and takeaways. When in fact my favourite pastime is ordering food to enjoy with my family.

For most of us all our favourite memories tend to be food related. From my first kebab on a night out in Barnsley to my first date with my now wife at Tattu in Leeds and all the pub grub I’ve eaten over the years with my extended family on special occasions.

I’m lucky as a former butcher, food hygiene consultant and cafe owner turned food reviewer that I know of some of the best places to eat out in Leeds and West Yorkshire. I look for places that are value for money, use good quality ingredients and have food packed with flavour.

Here are my recommendations.

By Danny Mei Lan Malin (DannyMalin.com/yorkshirefamilies.co.uk)

Here are my favourite places to eat in Leeds

1. Danny's recommendations

Here are my favourite places to eat in Leeds Photo: Rate My Takeaway/National World

Photo Sales
Starting in the city centre you’ve got Blue Sakura...

2. Blue Sakura

Starting in the city centre you’ve got Blue Sakura... Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
...Ivy Asia...

3. Ivy Asia

...Ivy Asia... Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
...and Issho for some posh East Asian nosh which is bold and full of flavour.

4. Issho

...and Issho for some posh East Asian nosh which is bold and full of flavour. Photo: Issho

Photo Sales
Trinity Kitchen is a great place to go for your daily fix of street food

5. Trinity Kitchen

Trinity Kitchen is a great place to go for your daily fix of street food Photo: Simon Kirk

Photo Sales
I'd also recommend Leeds Kirkgate Market...

6. Leeds Kirkgate Market

I'd also recommend Leeds Kirkgate Market... Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsYouTubeBarnsleyWest Yorkshire