1,400 job roles to be cut by Bradford-based supermarket chain Morrisons

A Morrisons spokesman said: "No jobs are at risk – 1,400 roles are being removed from the business. However, all colleagues will be moved into an alternative position or offered voluntary redundancy."

The spokesman said: “At the start of the Covid-19 pandemic we rapidly grew our store Home Delivery service to serve the many customers who moved from shopping in store to online. As we enter this next phase of the pandemic and with many restrictions now eased, we must now adapt and make some changes to the size of our online operation to meet our customer demands."

The statement continued: "From October, we plan to close online Home Delivery in a number of stores. We will continue to maintain the same service levels including the number of customers and postcodes we deliver to, through our existing home delivery stores as well as our fulfillment centres.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Morrisons spokesman said: "No jobs are at risk – 1,400 roles are being removed from the business. However, all colleagues will be moved into an alternative position or offered voluntary redundancy."

"All colleagues affected by these proposed changes will be given the opportunity to either move into an alternative role within our business or apply for voluntary redundancy. As part of this consultation process we will be offering all hourly paid colleagues within affected stores the opportunity to also apply for voluntary redundancy."

Morrisons said it was consulting closely with the trade union Usdaw on all the proposed changes.

It has also been confirmed today, that the battle to buy Morrisons will go to an auction process.