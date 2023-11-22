A Leeds bar has been transformed into a magical winter lodge for Christmas.

The End launched its Christmas Ski Lodge with a big bash on Friday, celebrating the new decor and the venue’s first birthday. The Hirst’s Yard bar opened in November last year after a £500,000 renovation.

Director Shaun Wilson said: “We wanted to create something that brought to life the essence of Christmas on a grand scale that brought together both production and food and drink packages to create the perfect Christmas concept. There are so many options for people at this time of year that you have to stand out if you want to impress.

"The feedback from customers so far is absolutely amazing and we absolutely love it too. It was so exciting to see it finally come together after months of planning over the summer.”

Here are 10 pictures of the stunning Christmas Ski Lodge.

1 . The End The Hirst's Yard bar has been transformed into a Christmas Ski Lodge, with an impressive seven metre, 3D facade Photo: The End Photo Sales

2 . The End Inside there is a traditional fireplace adorned with a stags head, where guests can enjoy signature cocktails and drinks from the new Christmas menu Photo: The End Photo Sales

3 . The End The End is also running a Ski Lodge Bottomless Brunch on Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 2pm with 90 minutes of bottomless drinks Photo: The End Photo Sales

4 . The End The lodge is open from 4pm on Wednesday-Friday and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays - and can be host private Christmas parties for up to 300 guests Photo: The End Photo Sales

5 . The End "We have been absolutely blown away by the response from the amazing people of Leeds and beyond in the last twelve months," director Dale Castell said. Photo: The End Photo Sales

6 . The End "It's been a tough old year for everyone in hospitality and we appreciate that it has also been a tough time for most people with the cost of living crisis. Photo: The End Photo Sales