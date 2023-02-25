10 developments which should have changed the landscape of Leeds - but never materialised

Leeds has seen plenty of famous buildings join its skyline over the years – but what about those schemes that never quite came to fruition.
Here are 10 failed schemes that could have changed the landscape of Leeds forever...
1. Leeds Bradford Airport terminal expansion
Long held plans for a new terminal building at Leeds Bradford Airport were scrapped in 2022 following "excessive" delays, years of controversy, and calls for a public enquiry. Instead, they will now revert to original plans to extend to the existing terminal.
Photo: LBA
2. The Spiracle apartment block
Named the "The Spiracle" plans included a 25-storey apartment block, which would have been surrounded by smaller office buildings. Developers wanted to build on the old Leeds International Pool site after the swimming facility was demolished in 2009. The plan was eventually scrapped however due to a downturn in the market.
Photo: Stock
3. Hilton Leeds Arena Hotel
Hilton had planned to build a 16-storey hotel proposed for Portland Crescent, close to the First Direct Arena. Initial planning permission was granted in 2009, but by 2011 no work had begun. Plans were eventually scrapped in 2015 when the contractors, GB Building Solutions, entered administration.
Photo: James Hardisty
4. Burberry Temple Works site
Despite initial discussions in 2018 luxury retailer Burberry decided to maintain its manufacturing sites in Castleford and Keighley and scrapping plans to develop the 10 acres of land it owns next to the Grade I listed Temple Works building.
Photo: Google