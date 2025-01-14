Consensus Workspace opens Leeds office following record-breaking year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Commercial interior design and fit-out specialist, Consensus Workspace, has announced its official expansion into Leeds and the wider Yorkshire region with the opening of a new office in St Paul’s House in the city centre. This strategic move marks another significant milestone for the company following its most successful year to date, which saw an impressive 75% year-on-year growth.

The move into Orega’s serviced office space within the historic St Paul’s House will enable the fast-growing company to better serve both new and existing clients in Leeds and across the broader Yorkshire area. The new operation will be led by Consensus co-founder and Sales Director, Ollie Plastow, who commented: “Our growth over the past year has been phenomenal, and our new Leeds base is a natural next step for us, reflecting our commitment to providing exceptional service and fostering long-term partnerships UK-wide. Orega is a long-standing client of ours, so taking up space within its St Paul’s House office following our completion of the fit-out back in 2019 is a wonderful full-circle moment for us.”

The expansion into Leeds follows Consensus’ successful growth into the Midlands and the addition of key team members in 2024, including George Tilbury, who joined as Commercial Director. These strategic developments all underline the company’s unwavering focus on growth, innovation, and building stronger client relationships across the UK.

Concluding, Ollie said: “While we’ve been working with clients in Leeds and the surrounding areas for a number of years, we’re thrilled to officially bring Consensus to Yorkshire. The region is home to a thriving and dynamic business community, and we’re excited to be closer to our clients here as well as explore new opportunities.”

Ollie Plastow, Co-founder of Consensus Workspace

Founded in 2018, Consensus Workspace has quickly become a go-to name for businesses seeking tailored workspace solutions. Its unique approach combines creativity, practicality, quality and a deep understanding of client needs. As the company looks ahead to the future, its presence in Leeds and Yorkshire is set to play a pivotal role in its continued success.

For more information about Consensus Workspace and its full range of end-to-end commercial design and build services, visit www.consensusworkspace.co.uk.