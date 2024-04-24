Conference Leeds win two medical conferences for the city

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following the support of conferencing bureau Conference Leeds, the city will see hundreds of delegates specialising in thoracic imaging and clinical surgery visit Leeds as part of two conference events.

The British Society of Thoracic Imaging Annual Scientific Meeting will welcome over 200 chest radiologists and allied medical specialists on April 29th and 30th at the Royal Armouries. The conference aims to continue delegates’ professional development in the field of thoracic imaging especially those within the junior thoracic radiology community.

The European Surgical Association Congress will be coming to one of the city’s landmark venues; The Queens Hotel between May 2nd and 4th. The Association is one of Europe’s prestigious organisations for surgical science and scholarship and the conference will provide comprehensive education experiences in clinical surgery, experimental surgery, and related sciences.

Leeds is the UK’s first city of health innovation and is proud of its unique health and social care ecosystem. The city is home to three of the most important national health and care bodies, major public sector health organisations, a thriving private and third sector as well as a world leading university. Leeds’ strength in this sector gives conference organisers access to a wealth of expertise and the exciting collaboration opportunities this presents to make a difference to health outcomes and inclusive economic growth.

Leeds has the ambition to be the Best City for Health and Wellbeing, and a testament to this is the number of medical conferences visiting the city for the latest knowledge in their sector and practices. This includes the recent Health Data Research UK Conference held in March at New Dock Hall as well as the Faculty of Psychotherapy Annual Conference hosted at The Met Hotel.

Claire Heap, Head of Conference Leeds, commented: “We’re thrilled to host two such significant conferences in the city this spring in addition to the multiple industry conferences that have been to Leeds already in 2024.

“When it comes to health innovation Leeds is a unique city with the aim of all working together to improve health outcomes for the city and beyond. The conferences are promising exciting and innovative conference programmes with an abundance of educational experiences and professional development. We hope all delegates have a fantastic time in our amazing city and everyone will have the opportunity to explore the city too.”