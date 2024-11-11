Conference Leeds appoints Business Development Manager to boost city’s conferencing profile

Conference Leeds has welcomed a new addition to the team as Carine Mills joins as Business Development Manager.

As the official convention bureau for the city, Conference Leeds’ newest appointment will play an instrumental role in identifying and attracting national and international conferences to the city to strengthen the wider visitor economy.

Formerly an experienced languages teacher for two decades, Carine pursued a career change following the pandemic and became a qualified practitioner in project management, which took her to an exciting role in her new vocation with Harrogate Convention Centre. Having discovered a true passion for the conference and events sector, Carine has enjoyed the opportunity to immerse herself in the sector and develop new skills over the last two and a half years.

Carine has always had a passion for languages and culture. As a native French speaker and fluent in English, German and Spanish, Carine always aspired to work with people to make a difference especially on an international level. Her role within Conference Leeds will allow Carine to fulfil her passions by connecting with conference organisers nationally and internationally while driving forward the conference and event sector in the city.

Commenting on her new role, Carine said: “Since stepping into my new vocation I’ve found a great understanding of the changing world of events, and it’s exciting to be moving into the next chapter of my conference and events career. Today organisers have a great commitment to sustainability, equality and social responsibility, which has made my passion even greater for a role within the conference and event industry.

“Conference Leeds is a fantastic conferencing bureau with a real focus on growing the local economy by bringing businesses and professionals to the city to further benefit the broader community. As one of the UK’s leading conference destinations, I’m looking forward to working closely with the partners across the city and gaining experience of the instrumental work that a convention bureau plays within the industry.”

Claire Heap, Visitor Economy Manager at Conference Leeds, adds: “We are thrilled to welcome Carine to the team. It’s clear she has a passion for the city as well as the industry meaning she will be a great ambassador when it comes to hosting a conference or event in Leeds.”

Conference Leeds, the conferencing bureau for the city of Leeds, offers a free and impartial service to assist delegates in experiencing the exceptional. To explore your options ahead of your next conference, visit: www.conferenceleeds.co.uk/enquire/