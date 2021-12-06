Co-working space firm Cubo selects 6 Wellington Place as its first site in Leeds

The developer and asset manager, MEPC, has announced that Cubo has become the latest occupier to join its Wellington Place community.

A spokesman said: “Due to open its doors in February 2022, Cubo focuses on harnessing a fun, creative and enjoyable working environment, whether that be through private offices, a designated desk or hot desking.”

Leeds will become Cubo’s fourth site, as the company takes 19,821 sq. ft. on the third floor of 6 Wellington Place.

Paul Pavia, Commercial Director at MEPC, said he was delighted to welcome Cubo to Wellington Place.

He added: “Cubo is a perfect fit and will provide even more choice and flexibility to the Wellington Place offering.”

Marc Brough, Founder and Managing Director at Cubo, said: “Leeds is a city with real momentum behind it and as soon as we saw the space at Wellington Place, we knew it was an ideal location for the Cubo brand and its members.”