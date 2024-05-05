Club Atomic: Leeds city centre venue up for sale at knock-down price
Club Atomic on Briggate is in the heart of the bustling city centre and enjoys a turnover of £300,000 with “ample scope to diversify offerings and increase revenue streams”, according to BusinessesForSale.com.
It reads: “Discover a rare opportunity in the heart of Leeds – a versatile leasehold premises with boundless potential. Currently a popular evening destination, this space is poised for transformation into a multifaceted venue that can cater to any vision, from daytime dining to evening events.
“Step through the inviting entrance on Briggate to find a spacious area that can adapt to your business needs. The generous interior space is a blank slate, ready to be shaped into a daytime café, a brunch spot, or an exclusive event location.
“This venue is a launchpad for innovation and success, waiting for an owner with vision and drive.”
The premises have a licence to serve alcohol until 1.30am every day, but it currently open four evenings a week. The leasehold has three years remaining at £4,000 per month.
