Club Atomic: Leeds city centre venue up for sale at knock-down price

Club Atomic on Briggate is in the heart of the bustling city centre and enjoys a turnover of £300,000 with “ample scope to diversify offerings and increase revenue streams”, according to BusinessesForSale.com.

It reads: “Discover a rare opportunity in the heart of Leeds – a versatile leasehold premises with boundless potential. Currently a popular evening destination, this space is poised for transformation into a multifaceted venue that can cater to any vision, from daytime dining to evening events.

The club has potential to be a “launchpad for innovation and success”. (pic by BusinessesForSale)

“Step through the inviting entrance on Briggate to find a spacious area that can adapt to your business needs. The generous interior space is a blank slate, ready to be shaped into a daytime café, a brunch spot, or an exclusive event location.

“This venue is a launchpad for innovation and success, waiting for an owner with vision and drive.”