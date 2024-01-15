Citu Kirkstall: New canal-side homes up for sale at zero-carbon Leeds estate with views across water
The ‘Stall’ development, on brownfield land near Kirkstall Abbey, is comprised of 50 zero-carbon properties that have been designed to be as energy efficient as possible.
When property company Citu announced the plans almost two years ago, more than 1,400 people joined a waiting list for the first phase of the scheme.
Now, six apartments and four more houses have been made available to buy. They are located along the Leeds-Liverpool Canal and feature a “green corridor” that passes Kirkstall Valley Nature Reserve and the famous Kirkstall Abbey.
Jonathan Wilson, Managing Director of Citu, said: “Set apart from – and at the heart of – city living, these homes are designed to capture the surrounding natural views, alongside striking architectural details such as decks cantilevering over the canal.”
The name ‘Stall’ is a nod to the origins of Kirkstall which is formed from ‘stall’ meaning ‘place’ and ‘Kirk’, the historic word for 'church' – a reference to the 800-year-old neighbouring abbey ruins.
Four-bedroom houses at the development start at £450,000, with two-bedroom apartments listed for £275,000 and one-beds up for £182,500.
Developer Citu was also behind the Climate Innovation District to the south of the city centre. Potential buyers can visit a show home in Leeds city centre which is open every day from 10am to 4pm.