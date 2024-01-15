New canal-side homes in Kirkstall have been put on the market – after more than 1,400 people joined a waiting list to live on the estate.

The ‘Stall’ development, on brownfield land near Kirkstall Abbey, is comprised of 50 zero-carbon properties that have been designed to be as energy efficient as possible.

When property company Citu announced the plans almost two years ago, more than 1,400 people joined a waiting list for the first phase of the scheme.

Now, six apartments and four more houses have been made available to buy. They are located along the Leeds-Liverpool Canal and feature a “green corridor” that passes Kirkstall Valley Nature Reserve and the famous Kirkstall Abbey.

The ‘Stall’ development from property company Citu sits on brownfield land near Kirkstall Abbey and overlooks the Leeds-Liverpool Canal. Photo: Citu.

Jonathan Wilson, Managing Director of Citu, said: “Set apart from – and at the heart of – city living, these homes are designed to capture the surrounding natural views, alongside striking architectural details such as decks cantilevering over the canal.”

The name ‘Stall’ is a nod to the origins of Kirkstall which is formed from ‘stall’ meaning ‘place’ and ‘Kirk’, the historic word for 'church' – a reference to the 800-year-old neighbouring abbey ruins.

Four-bedroom houses at the development start at £450,000, with two-bedroom apartments listed for £275,000 and one-beds up for £182,500.