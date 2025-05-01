Circus PPC wins Creditsafe on three fronts

By Stephanie Caldecott
Contributor
Published 1st May 2025, 16:45 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 16:48 BST
Circus PPC – the Leeds-based PPC agency specialising in PPC management across a range of client industries - has announced their most recent client win as they begin work with multinational credit report provider, Creditsafe.

The agency has been appointed to manage the businesses’ PPC across their UK, US and Canada regions. Circus’s Commercial Director, Paul Huggett, said:

“We're really excited to be working with Creditsafe across their UK, US and Canada regions. It's a real acknowledgement of the team and how they combine proactive strategic thinking with relentless PPC management that we've been trusted with not one, but three regions for the business. Creditsafe are a fantastic client and we're looking forward to help drive them towards their business goals and demonstrate growth in measurable results from PPC.”

