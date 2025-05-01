Circus PPC wins Creditsafe on three fronts

Circus PPC – the Leeds-based PPC agency specialising in PPC management across a range of client industries - has announced their most recent client win as they begin work with multinational credit report provider, Creditsafe.

“We're really excited to be working with Creditsafe across their UK, US and Canada regions. It's a real acknowledgement of the team and how they combine proactive strategic thinking with relentless PPC management that we've been trusted with not one, but three regions for the business. Creditsafe are a fantastic client and we're looking forward to help drive them towards their business goals and demonstrate growth in measurable results from PPC.”