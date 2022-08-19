Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cineworld Group is preparing to file for bankruptcy, according to recent reports from The Wall Street Journal.

The movie theatre chain has one theatre in White Rose Centre in Leeds, which is one of 128 branches in the UK and Ireland and 751 in total around the world, and is the second biggest in the UK after AMC Theatres.

The cinema company has struggled to regain their customers after the pandemic lockdowns around the UK, and has reported losses that are predicted to stay until at least the end of November 2022.

Cineworld White Rose Centre in Leeds has 11 screens and iMAX on all their new film premieres.

Here is everything you need to know about Cineworld preparing to file for bankruptcy including what might happen to its Leeds branch.

Why is Cineworld filing for bankruptcy?

Cineworld has been struggling with debt in recent years. One of the reasons is the pandemic that saw movie theatres unable to show films on their screens due to lockdowns.

In 2021 the company reportedly had £4 billion in debt, and ever since opening up again last year, the company has struggled to attract the amount of customers needed.

Cineworld said in a statement: “Despite a gradual recovery of demand since reopening in April 2021, recent admission levels have been below expectations.

Cineworld in the White Rose Centre faces uncertainty, along with 126 other UK sites.

“These lower levels of admissions are due to a limited film slate that is anticipated to continue until November 2022 and are expected to negatively impact trading and the group’s liquidity position in the near term.”

The company reported losses of £429 million in 2021 despite once again welcoming customers.

What does bankruptcy mean?

Company Debt describes bankruptcy as: “When a company goes bankrupt, it means there is either no cash to pay bills, or more liabilities than assets.”

What will happen to Cineworld White Rose Centre in Leeds and will my tickets still be valid?

As of now, Cineworld White Rose Centre in Leeds has not made an official statement on what will happen to the movie theatre once Cineworld files for bankruptcy.

Cineworld has stated that “the group’s business operations are expected to remain unaffected by these efforts and Cineworld expects to continue to meet its ongoing business counterparty obligations.”