Chipp Coffee Co.: Leeds based speciality coffee roastery steps into the future with home-compostable pods

Leeds based Chipp Coffee Company has embarked on a journey towards a more sustainable coffee pod production.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 11th Oct 2023, 11:45 BST
The specialty coffee roastery, based in Holbeck, is working for the future as they announce the release of home-compostable coffee pods.

The journey towards a more sustainable coffee pod production started four years ago, when the Leeds roastery was involved in coffee consultancy services. As they collaborated with major players in the industry, they developed profiles and sourced coffee for pod production.

As they recognised the environmental impact of conventional coffee pods, Chipp Coffee Co. resolved to create coffee pods that align with their core values - environmental sustainability.

Founder Zach Chipp with his new home-compostable coffee pods. Picture by Chipp Coffee Co.Founder Zach Chipp with his new home-compostable coffee pods. Picture by Chipp Coffee Co.
Founder Zach Chipp with his new home-compostable coffee pods. Picture by Chipp Coffee Co.

In their quest to create a sustainable coffee pod, they conducted extensive research and testing on various pod packing materials. Founder Zach Chipp said: “Over the past four years, we've meticulously explored various pod packaging materials. 

“We've encountered the limitations of 'recyclable' plastics, which proved non-recyclable in the UK due to glued aluminium seals. We also delved into full aluminium, with promising prospects, but extensive research revealed that only a fraction of aluminium capsules actually get recycled, often ending up in landfills.”

Creating a compostable coffee pod itself came with challenges, as they had to find a co-packer within the UK capable of working with compostable materials. 

Zach continued: “This journey led us to the undeniable choice of compostable materials. While we could have introduced capsules from day one, the sustainability of the coffee pod afterlife weighed heavily on our conscience. We've dedicated ourselves to ensuring that our pods return to the earth in the most environmentally friendly way possible."

Four years of research went in to creating the new compostable coffee pods. Picture by Chipp Coffee Co.Four years of research went in to creating the new compostable coffee pods. Picture by Chipp Coffee Co.
Four years of research went in to creating the new compostable coffee pods. Picture by Chipp Coffee Co.

After a new packing partner entered the scene, the pods went through rigorous testing to ensure they met the highest standards. The result was a new coffee pod with a minimal environmental footprint, that can be easily disposed of in home compost bins.

Zach said: "We're committed to crafting exceptional coffee while championing the well-being of our planet. Our core principles emphasise quality, value, and sustainability in the world of coffee. Environmental responsibility is a cornerstone of our business philosophy.”

