Jody Brayshaw is the owner of Cheeky Chops children's hair salon in Meanwood (Photo by Simon Hulme/National World)

Cheeky Chops in Meanwood is a dedicated children’s hair salon which aims to take the stress out of a haircut for parents and carers.

Taking over the former Creature Comforts pet shop in 2019, the Green Road salon was founded by barber Jody Brayshaw, who has been cutting hair for 18 years.

Jody, of Cross Gates, has been working in Meanwood for a decade and owns the nearby Moustache Barber Shop.

The 34-year-old told Yorkshire Evening Post: “There weren’t many places dedicated to children getting their haircuts - children can be scared of going to a normal barbers, and parents can be wary if their children cry.

“There was a need for somewhere a bit more child-friendly. I was thinking about the idea for ages.

“We’re really friendly, warm and welcoming, we chat to the children for a bit before they get into the chair.

“There’s toys for them to play with to help them relax and there’s usually another child getting their haircut at the same time, which makes it easier for them.

“We have little cars that they can sit in and they also get sweet treats after their haircut.”

As well as the racing cars, tablets, books and toys, Cheeky Chops also offers a ‘my first haircut’ experience and certificate for toddlers.

Jody has also just converted a room into a beauty salon, complete with a children’s play area, so parents can enjoy a treatment too.

The salon offers toys and entertainment for children to make the experience easier for families (Photo by Tony Johnson/National World)

She said: “We’ve got an arts and crafts section and big bean bags that the kids can sit on, it’s child-friendly so their parents can come in, get their eyebrows done and a quick service, rather than struggling to find a babysitter. Most salons don’t cater to that.”

As a mum-of-two with another baby on the way, Jody knows the struggles that can come with getting children to sit for haircuts.

She now employs three members of staff and said she has been blown away by the feedback from parents.

“One of the reasons I did it is because it’s hard for parents,” she said. “If their children don’t like getting their haircut, most hairdressers won’t do it. It’s a lot of pressure.

Cheeky Chops also boasts a beauty salon where parents can get treatment (Photo by Simon Hulme/National World)

“Whereas with a children’s hairdresser, we know what we’re getting - we’re prepared for children coming in. The parents are so thankful for it.

“Some parents will bring their children in to see us and get used to the environment before they come in for a haircut.

“It’s the parents that keep me going. I feel like we’re achieving something that helps them. Especially when they see the finished result and their kid looks so cute, that’s so lovely.

And for children who don’t like getting the haircut - we’ve had children come in who have absolutely screamed the place down, then after a few haircuts they’re absolutely fine. That’s so rewarding.