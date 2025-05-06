Chartered architect joins Martin Walsh Architectural

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Martin Walsh Architectural (MWA), a RIBA chartered firm of architects based in Dewsbury, has appointed David Hall.

David, who has worked within architecture for over 14 years, joins MWA as a Chartered Architect.

Working across commercial and domestic sectors predominantly in the south of England, David has significant experience in master planning, large residential schemes as well as commercial structures.

David comments: “Having worked in and commuted to the South for many years, it was always my ambition to return to my roots and join a Yorkshire-based practice – one that shared my ambition and approach to architecture. That is exactly what I have found in the team at Martin Walsh Architectural.

“They have an outstanding reputation for quality and reliability, which is matched by a caring approach, this ticked all my boxes. I am now looking forward to working on several exciting projects and to getting to know our clients and partners.”

Marcus Walsh, Director at MWA, adds: “We’re pleased to welcome David into our team. He has a diverse, exciting portfolio and shares our philosophy, which is to make buildings work harder.

“We believe that David’s skills and experience complement our team and will support our growth as we continue to expand our client base in commercial, industrial, residential and leisure industries.”